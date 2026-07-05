Anisa Mohammed
bowler
|Full name:
|Anisa Mohammed
|Nationality:
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|141
|117
|9
|Innings
|134
|113
|9
|Overs
|1042.0
|395.3
|31.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|101
|6
|1
|Runs
|3735
|2206
|160
|Wickets
|180
|125
|14
|Avg
|20.75
|17.64
|11.42
|SR
|34.73
|18.98
|13.5
|Eco
|3.58
|5.57
|5.07
|BB
|7
|5
|4
|4w
|7
|4
|2
|5w
|6
|3
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|141
|117
|9
|Innings
|92
|41
|8
|Not outs
|30
|20
|1
|Runs
|566
|152
|66
|Balls Faced
|1469
|210
|75
|Avg
|9.12
|7.23
|9.42
|SR
|38.52
|72.38
|88
|Fours
|50
|6
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|2
|Highest
|31
|20
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
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