Anisa Mohammed

Anisa Mohammed

bowler

Full name:Anisa Mohammed
Nationality:Trinidad and Tobago
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2025 Teams

Trinbago Knight Riders Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches1411179
Innings1341139
Overs1042.0395.331.3
Balls---
Maidens10161
Runs37352206160
Wickets18012514
Avg20.7517.6411.42
SR34.7318.9813.5
Eco3.585.575.07
BB754
4w742
5w630
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches1411179
Innings92418
Not outs30201
Runs56615266
Balls Faced146921075
Avg9.127.239.42
SR38.5272.3888
Fours5066
Fifties000
Sixies012
Highest312019
Hundreds000

Anisa Mohammad News

View all

You want to know everything about Anisa Mohammad, how he trains, what place cricket has in his life and what motivates him to set new records, what helps him to pass this difficult path of a cricket player.

Another Players

James, Zaida

James, Zaida

Prendergast, Orla

Prendergast, Orla

van Niekerk, Dane

van Niekerk, Dane

Kodali, Geetika

Kodali, Geetika

Noel, Carena

Noel, Carena

Knight, Kyshona

Knight, Kyshona

Ramnath, Samara

Ramnath, Samara

Luus, Sune

Luus, Sune

du Preez, Mignon

du Preez, Mignon

Jensen, Hayley

Jensen, Hayley