Hayley Nicole Kayla Jensen

Hayley Nicole Kayla Jensen

bowler

Full name:Hayley Nicole Kayla Jensen
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Otago Sparks Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches355384
Innings334879
Overs202.5149.4253.1
Balls---
Maidens922
Runs10029861654
Wickets284868
Avg35.7820.5424.32
SR43.4618.722.33
Eco4.946.586.53
BB334
4w001
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches355384
Innings273058
Not outs2815
Runs296188568
Balls Faced414243608
Avg11.848.5413.2
SR71.4977.3693.42
Fours331751
Fifties101
Sixies103
Highest531955
Hundreds000

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