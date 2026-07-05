Hayley Nicole Kayla Jensen
bowler
|Full name:
|Hayley Nicole Kayla Jensen
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|35
|53
|84
|Innings
|33
|48
|79
|Overs
|202.5
|149.4
|253.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|9
|2
|2
|Runs
|1002
|986
|1654
|Wickets
|28
|48
|68
|Avg
|35.78
|20.54
|24.32
|SR
|43.46
|18.7
|22.33
|Eco
|4.94
|6.58
|6.53
|BB
|3
|3
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|35
|53
|84
|Innings
|27
|30
|58
|Not outs
|2
|8
|15
|Runs
|296
|188
|568
|Balls Faced
|414
|243
|608
|Avg
|11.84
|8.54
|13.2
|SR
|71.49
|77.36
|93.42
|Fours
|33
|17
|51
|Fifties
|1
|0
|1
|Sixies
|1
|0
|3
|Highest
|53
|19
|55
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0