Ankit Chaudhary

Ankit Chaudhary

bowler

Full name:Ankit Chaudhary
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Gorakhpur Lions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches69
Innings69
Overs45.033.1
Balls--
Maidens20
Runs160195
Wickets212
Avg8016.25
SR13516.58
Eco3.555.87
BB13
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches69
Innings24
Not outs01
Runs1835
Balls Faced5043
Avg911.66
SR3681.39
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies01
Highest1218
Hundreds00

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