Ankit Chaudhary
bowler
|Full name:
|Ankit Chaudhary
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|9
|Innings
|6
|9
|Overs
|45.0
|33.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|Runs
|160
|195
|Wickets
|2
|12
|Avg
|80
|16.25
|SR
|135
|16.58
|Eco
|3.55
|5.87
|BB
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|9
|Innings
|2
|4
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|18
|35
|Balls Faced
|50
|43
|Avg
|9
|11.66
|SR
|36
|81.39
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|Highest
|12
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0