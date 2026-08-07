Ankit Kapil Kaushik
batsman
|Full name:
|Ankit Kapil Kaushik
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break googly right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|42
|31
|Innings
|10
|20
|3
|Overs
|36.0
|48.1
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|174
|336
|48
|Wickets
|1
|8
|2
|Avg
|174
|42
|24
|SR
|216
|36.12
|12
|Eco
|4.83
|6.97
|12
|BB
|1
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|42
|31
|Innings
|23
|38
|24
|Not outs
|3
|10
|9
|Runs
|989
|1222
|494
|Balls Faced
|1622
|1386
|406
|Avg
|49.45
|43.64
|32.93
|SR
|60.97
|88.16
|121.67
|Fours
|113
|96
|23
|Fifties
|3
|11
|3
|Sixies
|28
|32
|30
|Highest
|177
|111
|74
|Hundreds
|4
|1
|0