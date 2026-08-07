Ankit Kapil Kaushik

Ankit Kapil Kaushik

batsman

Full name:Ankit Kapil Kaushik
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break googly right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Chandigarh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches204231
Innings10203
Overs36.048.14.0
Balls---
Maidens100
Runs17433648
Wickets182
Avg1744224
SR21636.1212
Eco4.836.9712
BB121
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches204231
Innings233824
Not outs3109
Runs9891222494
Balls Faced16221386406
Avg49.4543.6432.93
SR60.9788.16121.67
Fours1139623
Fifties3113
Sixies283230
Highest17711174
Hundreds410

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