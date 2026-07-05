Anmol Malhotra
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Anmol Malhotra
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|22
|20
|9
|Innings
|1
|0
|0
|Overs
|0.1
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|2
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|12
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|22
|20
|9
|Innings
|30
|14
|8
|Not outs
|4
|2
|3
|Runs
|908
|319
|84
|Balls Faced
|1665
|417
|78
|Avg
|34.92
|26.58
|16.8
|SR
|54.53
|76.49
|107.69
|Fours
|98
|20
|8
|Fifties
|3
|0
|0
|Sixies
|10
|5
|1
|Highest
|119
|46
|40
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0