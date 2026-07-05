Anmol Malhotra

Anmol Malhotra

wicket keeper

Full name:Anmol Malhotra
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Punjab

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches22209
Innings100
Overs0.100
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs200
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco1200
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches22209
Innings30148
Not outs423
Runs90831984
Balls Faced166541778
Avg34.9226.5816.8
SR54.5376.49107.69
Fours98208
Fifties300
Sixies1051
Highest1194640
Hundreds200

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