Siddarth Kaul News View all Right now, we invite you to get to know cricket player Siddarth Kaul better. We have gathered all the latest news about him: what his training plan is, what records he plans to set, and how his previous matches went. IPL 2022 | Dinesh Karthik evolved as a finisher and will perform well for India too, says Siddharth Kaul RCB pacer Siddharth Kaul has stated that Dinesh Karthik evolved in his role as a finisher for the team in IPL 2022 and will do well for India in the upcoming T20I series as well. Karthik smashed 330 runs in 16 matches at a massive strike rate of over 180 and played a vital role in team’s journey. Siddarth Kaul SRH vs RR | Really grateful for the opportunity from Sunrisers Hyderabad, says Jason Roy after his match-winning blitz Siddarth Kaul Twitter reacts to Sid Kaul's hilarious misjudged drop catch leaving on-field umpire perplexed Siddarth Kaul Learnings from Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy’s quarter-final clashes ft Motera Stadium Siddarth Kaul IPL 2021 Retentions | Talking Points from SRH’s retentions and releases ft. curious case of Sid Kaul, Fabian Allen's sudden drop in stocks

International career

Siddarth Kaul is a former Indian cricketer who played as a fast bowler. Born on 19 May 1990, he bowled at a speed of around 130 km/h. Kaul began his first-class career with Punjab in 2007. He was part of the India Under-19 team that won the 2008 Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Malaysia. In that tournament, Kaul played a key role in India's success and finished with 10 wickets from 5 matches. He shared the top spot for most wickets in the tournament with Ravindra Jadeja.

Kaul went on to play for India in the 2018 Asia Cup, which India won. After a long career, he retired from Indian cricket in 2024 after not being picked for the IPL 2025 season. He had announced his retirement in November 2024.

Kaul comes from a cricketing family. His father, Tej Kaul, played for Jammu and Kashmir in the 1970s. His brother, Uday Kaul, also played for Punjab, later representing Chandigarh and Mizoram.

Even though Kaul’s career has ended, he will be remembered for his contributions to Indian cricket, including his key performances in both the Under-19 World Cup and the Asia Cup.

ODI Debut: July 12, 2018 - England vs India at Nottingham. Kaul bowled 10 overs and conceded 62 runs but did not take any wickets.

ODI Last Match: September 25, 2018 - Afghanistan vs India at Dubai (DICS) in the ACC Asia Cup.

T20I Debut: June 29, 2018 - Ireland vs India at Dublin (Malahide). Kaul bowled 2 overs and took his first T20I wicket, dismissing James Shannon.

T20I Last Match: February 27, 2019 - India vs Australia at Bengaluru. Kaul played one match and took 1 wicket.

Leagues Participation

Siddarth Kaul took part in the Indian Premier League, being drafted by the Kolkata Knight Riders during the first season.

Indian Premier League

Siddarth Kaul’s journey in the Indian Premier League started with Kolkata Knight Riders in the first season. He didn’t play any matches. He later debuted with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2013 but struggled, taking only 6 wickets in 11 games across two seasons. His best season came in 2017 with Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he took 16 wickets in 10 matches. In 2018, he became known as a death-bowling specialist after developing the knuckleball and using yorkers effectively. Kaul joined Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022 but played just one match. He was released ahead of the 2024 auction and did not participate in the IPL 2025 season after announcing his retirement in November 2024.

Year Team Notes 2008 Kolkata Knight Riders Didn’t play any matches. 2013 Delhi Daredevils Struggled with 6 wickets in 11 matches over two seasons. 2017 Sunrisers Hyderabad Took 16 wickets in 10 matches. 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad Became known as a death-bowling specialist with knuckleball and yorkers. 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore Played one match, was expensive. 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore Retained but did not play much. 2024 Royal Challengers Bangalore Released before the 2024 auction. Did not play in IPL 2025.

Domestic career

Siddarth Kaul started his domestic cricket career after his success in the Under-19 World Cup in Malaysia, where he helped India win the title. He made his debut for Punjab in the 2007-08 Ranji Trophy against Orissa. In his first match, he took 5 wickets. Unfortunately, injuries slowed his progress until 2012, but after that, he became a key player for Punjab.

Kaul took many wickets in domestic cricket. He was the second-highest wicket-taker in the 2012-13 Ranji Trophy. In 2016-17, he took 6 wickets in a match against Uttar Pradesh. He was also the top wicket-taker for Punjab in the 2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy with 12 wickets in 5 matches. Kaul was selected for India A's squads in the Deodhar Trophy in 2018 and 2019.

He played for various domestic teams such as North Zone, India A, and India B. His first-class career includes 297 wickets in 86 matches. He has 199 wickets in 111 List-A games and 182 wickets in 145 T20 matches. His best performance in T20s was 5 wickets for 12 runs.

In May 2024, Kaul played for Northamptonshire in the English County Championship. He took 5 wickets in his debut match against Gloucestershire. Kaul’s consistent performances in domestic cricket have earned him recognition.

Records and achievements

Siddarth Kaul has had a strong cricket career with many key achievements. Here are some of his most notable records:

2008 ICC U-19 World Cup: Part of the Indian team that won the tournament. Kaul took 10 wickets in 5 matches and was one of the top bowlers alongside Ravindra Jadeja.

2018 ACC Asia Cup: Kaul was part of the Indian national team that won the tournament.

2012-13 Ranji Trophy: Kaul took 44 wickets in 9 matches, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker.

2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy: Kaul took 12 wickets in 5 matches and was the leading wicket-taker for Punjab.

Indian Premier League (IPL): Kaul played 55 matches, taking 58 wickets at an average of 29.98. His best performance was 4/29.

2018 ACC Asia Cup: Kaul helped India win the title once again.

Personal life

Siddarth Kaul's personal life reflects his love for cricket and his connection to his family. He has built a successful career while maintaining a strong bond with his loved ones.

Family

Siddarth Kaul comes from a family with deep cricketing roots. His father, Tej Kaul, played first-class cricket and worked as a trainer and physiotherapist for the Indian team. His older brother, Uday Kaul, was part of the India U-19 team and toured England in 2006. Growing up in this cricket-loving environment, Siddarth developed a passion for the sport at the age of six, thanks to his father and brother’s guidance.

Finance

As of 2025, Siddarth Kaul’s estimated net worth ranges from 1 to 5 million USD.

Cars and House

In 2023, Kaul owned cars such as an Audi Q7, Toyota Fortuner, BMW X1, and Hyundai i20. His home is in Chandigarh, India.

Scandals

In 2025, Kaul announced his retirement from cricket after failing to get picked in the IPL auction. Known for his disciplined bowling, Kaul played six international matches for India. He shared his decision on Instagram, where he recalled his childhood dream of representing India and expressed pride in achieving that goal.

Fans

Kaul has a dedicated fanbase, with around 500k followers on Instagram. While most fans support him, some criticized his selection for the national team in 2018. Kaul responded to the criticism with humor, saying that those fans would not be able to choose him for their IPL Fantasy League teams the next season.