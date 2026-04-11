Harpreet Brar News View all Cricket player Harpreet Brar is a very famous player and right now you have the opportunity to know how he trains and what kind of relationship he has with his teammates. Harpreet Brar and Punjab Kings Teammates Deliver Comedy Gold Harpreet Brar had a great time with his PBKS teammates in the team bus. He posted a photo with Arshdeep Singh and Priyansh Arya with a hilarious caption indicating that the things are fine between them. Harpreet also termed his teammates as vlogger and slogger. Harpreet Brar Arshdeep Singhs Snapchat Story With Priyansh Arya Fuels Controversy Harpreet Brar IPL 2025 | Harpreet Brar shines as Wadhera-Shashank power Punjab's playoff charge Harpreet Brar PBKS vs RCB |Twitter senses drama as Kohli and Brar get chatty in the heat of the moment Harpreet Brar IPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to all-round Punjab eclipse Gaikwad fifty to earn five straight wins over CSK

International career

Harpreet Brar is a skilled left-arm spinner from Punjab who plays for Punjab Kings in the IPL and represents Punjab in domestic cricket. Here is a look at his international career:

2019: After playing in the IPL with Kings XI Punjab, Harpreet was chosen to join the India U-23 squad for a five-match ODI series against Bangladesh U-23. In the same year, he made his debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a T20 competition.

2021: Harpreet played for Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which was his first appearance in List A cricket.



Though his international career has just started, Harpreet has shown strong potential and could be a future asset for the Indian team.

Leagues Participation

Harpreet Brar is best known for his time in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he plays for Punjab Kings. He has not participated in leagues like the Big Bash League (BBL) or Caribbean Premier League (CPL). His main focus has been on IPL, where he plays as both a left-arm spinner and an all-rounder.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Harpreet Brar's journey in the IPL began when Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) picked him up for INR 20 lakhs in 2019. After auditioning for the team several times, he almost moved to Canada but got a late call-up to join the squad. In 2019, he played two matches and was retained by the team for the 2020 season. Here’s a look at his IPL career:

Year Team Matches Played Wickets Taken Runs Scored Key Performance 2019 Kings XI Punjab 2 0 20 Played against Delhi Capitals, scored 20 off 12 balls 2020 Kings XI Punjab 1 0 - Played only one match, no wickets 2021 Kings XI Punjab 7 5 - Took 5 wickets, including Virat Kohli's wicket 2022 Kings XI Punjab 3 0 - No wickets, limited games 2023 Punjab Kings 13 9 - Best season, took 9 wickets in 13 matches 2024 Punjab Kings 11 7 29 (highest) Best bowling performance: 3/19 against Chennai Super Kings 2025 Punjab Kings - - - Bought for INR 1.50 crore, plays as all-rounder

In 2024, Harpreet Brar’s highest score was 29 runs off 12 balls with a strike rate of 241.66. He also took 7 wickets in 11 matches, with his best bowling performance being 3 wickets for 19 runs against Chennai Super Kings. Even though he conceded 303 runs, his 74 dot balls showed his skill in applying pressure on the opponent.

For IPL 2025, Punjab Kings bought him for INR 1.50 crore after a bidding contest with Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians.

Domestic career

Harpreet Brar started his domestic career with Roopar in the Punjab inter-district cricket tournament, where he frequently finished as one of the top wicket-takers. After his team was relegated, he moved to Mohali at the suggestion of Gurkeerat Singh Maan, which helped him grow as a cricketer. Harpreet's path to success wasn't easy, as the junior selectors often overlooked him, even after his time with Punjab under-16. He finally played his first under-23 season in 2018 at the age of 23.

In 2019, after featuring in two IPL games for Kings XI Punjab and playing an ODI for India U-23, Harpreet made his debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He was the highest wicket-taker for Punjab that year, with 14 wickets in 9 matches. Two years later, he debuted in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Punjab. However, Harpreet has not yet played in the Ranji Trophy for his state.

Records and achievements

Harpreet Brar has shown his skills in both batting and bowling during his career.

In batting, Harpreet has played 41 matches and scored 233 runs. His average is 21.18, with his highest score being 29 runs in a match against Gujarat Titans on April 21, 2024. He has not scored a fifty or a hundred yet.

As a bowler, Harpreet has participated in 41 matches, bowled 113.1 overs, and taken 25 wickets. His average is 35.80, with an economy rate of 7.90. One of his best performances was on May 13, 2023, when he took 4 wickets in a match against Delhi Capitals.

In the field, Harpreet has taken 14 catches, but he hasn’t had any wicket-keeping dismissals or run outs.

A highlight of his career came on May 1, 2024, when he was named Player of the Match in a game against Chennai Super Kings for his great performance.

Personal life

Harpreet Brar is not just known for his cricket skills but also for his life outside of the game. Here's a closer look at his personal background, family, finances, and relationship with fans.

Finance

As of 2023, Harpreet’s net worth is around $6 million.

Family

Harpreet was born on September 16, 1995, in Moga, Punjab. His father, Mohinder Singh Brar, worked as a driver for the Punjab Police, and his mother’s name is Gurmeet Kaur Brar. Harpreet also has a sister named Ramanpreet Kaur Brar. He has mentioned that Yuvraj Singh is his idol.

Harpreet studied at Kendra Vidyalaya School and later at G.G.D.S.D College in Haryana. While in college, he ran for the position of Sports In-Charge under the SOI party. Harpreet also has several tattoos on his right arm. He is a fan of actress Sonam Bajwa and once posted a sketch of her on his Facebook page.

Cars and House

In 2024, Harpreet lives in a luxurious house in Punjab, India. He bought it a few years ago, but the price remains undisclosed.

Scandals

In 2017, Harpreet admitted that he was thinking of moving to Canada as he had lost hope of a career in India.

Fans

Fans praised Harpreet for his performance in the 2021 IPL match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he took 3 wickets for 19 runs. In 2024, his strong performances in the IPL earned more recognition.

On Instagram, Harpreet has 220,000 followers.