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International career

Anmolpreet Singh, a cricketer from Punjab, has not yet played for the Indian national team as of 2025. He has not appeared in any ODI, Test, or T20I matches for India. However, his performances in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL) have caught the attention of selectors.

2014-15: In the Cooch Behar Trophy, Anmolpreet scored 1,154 runs in nine matches. He hit five centuries, including a triple and a double century. This earned him the M A Chidambaram Trophy for the best Under-19 player of the year.

2015: Anmolpreet’s good form continued in 2015. He won the M A Chidambaram Trophy for the second year in a row, showing his ability to consistently perform at the domestic level.

2016: Anmolpreet became well-known after his performance in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He was named ‘Player of the Match’ in the semifinal against Sri Lanka, where he scored 72 runs. This knock helped India reach the final.

Even though Anmolpreet Singh has not debuted internationally, many believe his time will come soon as he keeps working hard in domestic and IPL cricket.

Leagues Participation

Anmolpreet Singh has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but has not taken part in other franchise leagues.

Indian Premier League

Anmolpreet Singh got a chance to play in the IPL after showing good performances at the domestic and Under-19 levels. Here is a breakdown of his participation:

Year Team Auction Price Role Matches Played Runs Scored Strike Rate 2019 Mumbai Indians ₹80 lakhs Middle-order batsman 0 0 N/A 2020 Mumbai Indians N/A Middle-order batsman 0 0 N/A 2024 Sunrisers Hyderabad ₹20 lakhs Middle-order batsman 9 139 120.8 2025 N/A N/A N/A 0 0 N/A

Details on IPL Seasons:

2019: Anmolpreet was bought by Mumbai Indians for ₹80 lakhs. However, he did not play any matches that season.

2020: He was part of Mumbai Indians again but did not get the chance to play.

2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad signed Anmolpreet for ₹20 lakhs. He played 9 matches and scored 139 runs at a strike rate of 120.8. He played in the middle order, but his performance did not stand out.

2025: Anmolpreet was unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, with no team placing a bid for him.

Currently, Anmolpreet Singh has not participated in leagues like the Big Bash League (BBL) or Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Domestic career

Anmolpreet Singh began his domestic career at the age of 19 in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy. He debuted for Punjab and scored 753 runs in the season. His average was 125, and his strike rate was almost 82. He scored a century (113) against Goa, followed by double centuries against Chhattisgarh (267) and Services (252). His performances earned him a spot in the India A limited-overs squad for their tour to New Zealand.

In New Zealand, he scored 71 runs against the host team at Mount Maunganui and 116* against Sri Lanka. His good form in domestic cricket kept him in discussions for a potential spot in the Indian team.

During the 2019-20 season, he was Punjab's highest run-scorer with 276 runs from 10 innings, including two half-centuries. However, in the Ranji Trophy that season, he scored just 120 runs from 11 innings with only one fifty.

On November 17, 2022, Anmolpreet scored 101 runs off 62 balls against Jammu & Kashmir in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. This was his fastest century in official cricket. His 132-run partnership with Abhishek Sharma led Punjab to an 8-wicket win.

In the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, he scored 113 runs off 61 balls against Baroda, which played a key role in Punjab's victory by 20 runs. This win gave Punjab their first-ever Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

On December 21, 2024, he scored 115 runs off 45 balls against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. This was the third-fastest List A century by an Indian player.

Records and achievements

Anmolpreet Singh has set several impressive records and received many awards throughout his career.

2016: Player of the Match in the Under-19 World Cup semi-final against Sri Lanka.

2014-2015: Won the M A Chidambaram Trophy for the best Under-19 player with 1,154 runs in the Cooch Behar Trophy season. He received the same award again in the same year.

December 2024: Named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Arunachal Pradesh.

2014-2016: Scored 1,000 runs in two consecutive years in the Cooch Behar Trophy at the Under-19 level.

2017-2018: Was the top scorer for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy with 753 runs in 5 matches.

2024-2025: Scored 115 runs off 45 balls against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, achieving the third-fastest List A century by an Indian player.

Personal life

Anmolpreet Singh started his cricket journey at the age of 5. He used to go with his cousins to the cricket field, fetching balls for them. This led his father to enroll him in a cricket academy in Patiala in 2005. With the guidance of Munish Bali, a former coach of India’s Under-19 World Cup-winning team in 2008, Anmolpreet showed great promise, setting records with the Punjab Under-14 and Under-16 teams.

Family

Anmolpreet comes from a sports family in Patiala, Punjab. His father played handball internationally. Anmolpreet’s cousin, Prabhsimran Singh, was selected by Kings XI Punjab for ₹4.8 crore in the 2019 IPL auction.

Finance

Anmolpreet Singh has a net worth of around ₹2 crores. Although he hasn't played for India on the international stage, he has built a strong reputation in domestic cricket tournaments.

Cars and House

Details about Anmolpreet's car collection are not clear, but he has been seen driving mid-range cars. Anmolpreet lives in his hometown, Patiala, Punjab.

Scandals

There have been no major scandals involving Anmolpreet Singh.

Fans

Anmolpreet has a loyal fan base. Gutshotmagazine.com mentions that Punjab's success in the 2023 SMAT tournament was thanks to their dedicated fans. The team thanked their supporters who stood by them through tough times.

On fancraze.com, fans are mentioned buying and selling NFTs with Anmolpreet’s image, including one from his performance in the 2016 Under-19 World Cup semi-final.

Anmolpreet also has 53k followers on Instagram.