Anwesh Karan Sharma

Anwesh Karan Sharma

bowler

Full name:Anwesh Karan Sharma

Teams

2026 Teams

Sikkim

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches9126
Innings530
Overs15.010.00
Balls---
Maidens100
Runs75470
Wickets120
Avg7523.50
SR90300
Eco54.70
BB120
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches9126
Innings15116
Not outs220
Runs28411338
Balls Faced68926961
Avg21.8412.556.33
SR41.214262.29
Fours45103
Fifties200
Sixies000
Highest874715
Hundreds000

Another Players

Sangma, Chengkam

Sangma, Chengkam

Praad, Sankar

Praad, Sankar

Bind, Jyoti

Bind, Jyoti

Sherpa, Galpo

Sherpa, Galpo

Singh, Anureet

Singh, Anureet

Chaudhary, Ishwar

Chaudhary, Ishwar

Malik, Ankur Sohanveer

Malik, Ankur Sohanveer

Thapa, Asish

Thapa, Asish

Karki, Kishan

Karki, Kishan

Tamang, Plazor

Tamang, Plazor