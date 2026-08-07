Anwesh Karan Sharma
bowler
|Full name:
|Anwesh Karan Sharma
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|12
|6
|Innings
|5
|3
|0
|Overs
|15.0
|10.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|75
|47
|0
|Wickets
|1
|2
|0
|Avg
|75
|23.5
|0
|SR
|90
|30
|0
|Eco
|5
|4.7
|0
|BB
|1
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|12
|6
|Innings
|15
|11
|6
|Not outs
|2
|2
|0
|Runs
|284
|113
|38
|Balls Faced
|689
|269
|61
|Avg
|21.84
|12.55
|6.33
|SR
|41.21
|42
|62.29
|Fours
|45
|10
|3
|Fifties
|2
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|87
|47
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0