Arpit Pannu
bowler
|Full name:
|Arpit Pannu
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|6
|3
|Innings
|10
|6
|3
|Overs
|101.3
|52.0
|12.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|24
|1
|0
|Runs
|341
|242
|93
|Wickets
|12
|8
|2
|Avg
|28.41
|30.25
|46.5
|SR
|50.75
|39
|36
|Eco
|3.35
|4.65
|7.75
|BB
|3
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|6
|3
|Innings
|7
|4
|0
|Not outs
|2
|2
|0
|Runs
|52
|66
|71
|Balls Faced
|163
|83
|60
|Avg
|10.4
|33
|17.75
|SR
|31.9
|79.51
|0
|Fours
|6
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|18
|25
|44
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0