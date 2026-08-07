Arpit Pannu

Arpit Pannu

bowler

Full name:Arpit Pannu
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break

Teams

2025 Teams

Chandigarh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches763
Innings1063
Overs101.352.012.0
Balls---
Maidens2410
Runs34124293
Wickets1282
Avg28.4130.2546.5
SR50.753936
Eco3.354.657.75
BB321
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches763
Innings740
Not outs220
Runs526671
Balls Faced1638360
Avg10.43317.75
SR31.979.510
Fours630
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest182544
Hundreds000

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