Arslan Khan

Arslan Khan

batsman

Full name:Arslan Khan
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Chandigarh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches17132
Innings020
Overs04.00
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs0260
Wickets010
Avg0260
SR0240
Eco06.50
BB010
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches17132
Innings24132
Not outs210
Runs89969556
Balls Faced142173128
Avg40.8657.9128
SR63.2695.07200
Fours146667
Fifties640
Sixies693
Highest23314137
Hundreds120

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