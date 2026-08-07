Arslan Khan
batsman
|Full name:
|Arslan Khan
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|13
|2
|Innings
|0
|2
|0
|Overs
|0
|4.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|26
|0
|Wickets
|0
|1
|0
|Avg
|0
|26
|0
|SR
|0
|24
|0
|Eco
|0
|6.5
|0
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|13
|2
|Innings
|24
|13
|2
|Not outs
|2
|1
|0
|Runs
|899
|695
|56
|Balls Faced
|1421
|731
|28
|Avg
|40.86
|57.91
|28
|SR
|63.26
|95.07
|200
|Fours
|146
|66
|7
|Fifties
|6
|4
|0
|Sixies
|6
|9
|3
|Highest
|233
|141
|37
|Hundreds
|1
|2
|0