Asad Raza
bowler
|Full name:
|Asad Raza
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|9
|4
|Innings
|11
|9
|3
|Overs
|129.4
|67.1
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|21
|3
|0
|Runs
|502
|384
|85
|Wickets
|9
|9
|2
|Avg
|55.77
|42.66
|42.5
|SR
|86.44
|44.77
|27
|Eco
|3.87
|5.71
|9.44
|BB
|3
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|9
|4
|Innings
|11
|7
|0
|Not outs
|5
|4
|0
|Runs
|17
|17
|0
|Balls Faced
|88
|56
|0
|Avg
|2.83
|5.66
|0
|SR
|19.31
|30.35
|0
|Fours
|2
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|6
|9
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0