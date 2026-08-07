Asad Raza

Asad Raza

bowler

Full name:Asad Raza
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Faisalabad Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches694
Innings1193
Overs129.467.19.0
Balls---
Maidens2130
Runs50238485
Wickets992
Avg55.7742.6642.5
SR86.4444.7727
Eco3.875.719.44
BB321
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches694
Innings1170
Not outs540
Runs17170
Balls Faced88560
Avg2.835.660
SR19.3130.350
Fours200
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest690
Hundreds000

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