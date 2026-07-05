Asif Ahmed
batsman
|Full name:
|Asif Ahmed
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|58
|99
|20
|Innings
|65
|67
|16
|Overs
|409.3
|419.4
|34.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|69
|19
|1
|Runs
|1307
|1957
|263
|Wickets
|34
|60
|7
|Avg
|38.44
|32.61
|37.57
|SR
|72.26
|41.96
|29.28
|Eco
|3.19
|4.66
|7.69
|BB
|4
|5
|2
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|58
|99
|20
|Innings
|104
|88
|14
|Not outs
|7
|15
|1
|Runs
|3519
|2524
|184
|Balls Faced
|5581
|3597
|170
|Avg
|36.27
|34.57
|14.15
|SR
|63.05
|70.16
|108.23
|Fours
|428
|182
|20
|Fifties
|18
|16
|0
|Sixies
|28
|33
|4
|Highest
|200
|95
|38
|Hundreds
|8
|0
|0