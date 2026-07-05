Asif Ahmed

Asif Ahmed

batsman

Full name:Asif Ahmed
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

City Club

Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches589920
Innings656716
Overs409.3419.434.1
Balls---
Maidens69191
Runs13071957263
Wickets34607
Avg38.4432.6137.57
SR72.2641.9629.28
Eco3.194.667.69
BB452
4w100
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches589920
Innings1048814
Not outs7151
Runs35192524184
Balls Faced55813597170
Avg36.2734.5714.15
SR63.0570.16108.23
Fours42818220
Fifties18160
Sixies28334
Highest2009538
Hundreds800

Another Players

Gem, Zakirul Ahmed

Gem, Zakirul Ahmed

Islam, Moinul

Islam, Moinul

Shahid, Naser Ibnay

Shahid, Naser Ibnay

Hasan, Nayeem

Hasan, Nayeem

Rahman, Aminur

Rahman, Aminur

Aparajith, Baba

Aparajith, Baba

Halim, Abdul

Halim, Abdul

Hayet, Shafiul

Hayet, Shafiul

Haque Jr, Enamul

Haque Jr, Enamul

Islam, Sunzamul

Islam, Sunzamul