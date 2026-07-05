Enamul Haque Jr
bowler
|Full name:
|Enamul Haque Jr
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|10
|139
|147
|62
|Innings
|26
|10
|232
|147
|59
|Overs
|592.3
|96.0
|5074.2
|1236.0
|195.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|101
|3
|910
|72
|1
|Runs
|1787
|422
|15431
|5412
|1260
|Wickets
|44
|14
|510
|184
|66
|Avg
|40.61
|30.14
|30.25
|29.41
|19.09
|SR
|80.79
|41.14
|59.69
|40.3
|17.78
|Eco
|3.01
|4.39
|3.04
|4.37
|6.43
|BB
|12
|3
|13
|5
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|18
|6
|0
|5w
|3
|0
|35
|1
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|6
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|10
|139
|147
|62
|Innings
|26
|5
|211
|87
|18
|Not outs
|16
|1
|54
|36
|10
|Runs
|59
|12
|2247
|392
|32
|Balls Faced
|271
|19
|0
|0
|47
|Avg
|5.9
|3
|14.31
|7.68
|4
|SR
|21.77
|63.15
|0
|0
|68.08
|Fours
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|13
|5
|91
|37
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0