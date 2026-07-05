Enamul Haque Jr

Enamul Haque Jr

bowler

Full name:Enamul Haque Jr
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Mohammedan Sporting Club

Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches151013914762
Innings261023214759
Overs592.396.05074.21236.0195.4
Balls-----
Maidens1013910721
Runs17874221543154121260
Wickets441451018466
Avg40.6130.1430.2529.4119.09
SR80.7941.1459.6940.317.78
Eco3.014.393.044.376.43
BB1231353
4w001860
5w303510
10w10600

Batting

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches151013914762
Innings2652118718
Not outs161543610
Runs5912224739232
Balls Faced271190047
Avg5.9314.317.684
SR21.7763.150068.08
Fours70001
Fifties00600
Sixies00000
Highest13591377
Hundreds00000

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