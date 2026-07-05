Atharva Kale

Atharva Kale

batsman

Full name:Atharva Kale
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Solapur Royals

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches13
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches13
Innings23
Not outs00
Runs2267
Balls Faced4481
Avg1122.33
SR5082.71
Fours55
Fifties00
Sixies02
Highest2234
Hundreds00

Another Players

Pharate, Sanket

Pharate, Sanket

Borkar, Yash

Borkar, Yash

Yadav, Sunil

Yadav, Sunil

Gawade, Prathamesh

Gawade, Prathamesh

Ostwal, Vicky

Ostwal, Vicky

Tingre, Harshvardhan

Tingre, Harshvardhan

Fulpagar, Swapnil

Fulpagar, Swapnil

Rathod, Rushabh

Rathod, Rushabh

More, Vishant

More, Vishant

Shaikh, Yaasar

Shaikh, Yaasar