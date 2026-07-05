Atif Muhammad

Atif Muhammad

bowler

Full name:Atif Muhammad
Nationality:Spain

Teams

2023 Teams

Pak L Care Badalona

Spain

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches11
Innings11
Overs3.03.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2222
Wickets11
Avg2222
SR1818
Eco7.337.33
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches11
Innings00
Not outs00
Runs00
Balls Faced00
Avg00
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

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