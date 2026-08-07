Atul Singh Surwar
all rounder
|Full name:
|Atul Singh Surwar
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|4
|Innings
|4
|3
|Overs
|20.0
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|114
|80
|Wickets
|2
|4
|Avg
|57
|20
|SR
|60
|15
|Eco
|5.7
|8
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|4
|Innings
|5
|3
|Not outs
|1
|3
|Runs
|94
|16
|Balls Faced
|111
|16
|Avg
|23.5
|0
|SR
|84.68
|100
|Fours
|7
|1
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|58
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0