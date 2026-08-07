Atul Singh Surwar

Atul Singh Surwar

all rounder

Full name:Atul Singh Surwar
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Jharkhand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches54
Innings43
Overs20.010.0
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs11480
Wickets24
Avg5720
SR6015
Eco5.78
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches54
Innings53
Not outs13
Runs9416
Balls Faced11116
Avg23.50
SR84.68100
Fours71
Fifties10
Sixies00
Highest5812
Hundreds00

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