Avdhoot Dandekar

Avdhoot Dandekar

batsman

Full name:Avdhoot Dandekar
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

Solapur Royals

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches53
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches53
Innings83
Not outs03
Runs10028
Balls Faced27825
Avg12.50
SR35.97112
Fours133
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest3016
Hundreds00

Another Players

Pharate, Sanket

Pharate, Sanket

Borkar, Yash

Borkar, Yash

Yadav, Sunil

Yadav, Sunil

Gawade, Prathamesh

Gawade, Prathamesh

Ostwal, Vicky

Ostwal, Vicky

Tingre, Harshvardhan

Tingre, Harshvardhan

Fulpagar, Swapnil

Fulpagar, Swapnil

Rathod, Rushabh

Rathod, Rushabh

More, Vishant

More, Vishant

Shaikh, Yaasar

Shaikh, Yaasar