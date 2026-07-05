Avdhoot Dandekar
batsman
|Full name:
|Avdhoot Dandekar
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|3
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|3
|Innings
|8
|3
|Not outs
|0
|3
|Runs
|100
|28
|Balls Faced
|278
|25
|Avg
|12.5
|0
|SR
|35.97
|112
|Fours
|13
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|30
|16
|Hundreds
|0
|0