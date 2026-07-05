Avinav Choudhury
bowler
|Full name:
|Avinav Choudhury
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|11
|3
|Innings
|1
|11
|3
|Overs
|9.0
|84.4
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|2
|0
|Runs
|45
|414
|53
|Wickets
|0
|16
|4
|Avg
|0
|25.87
|13.25
|SR
|0
|31.75
|13.5
|Eco
|5
|4.88
|5.88
|BB
|0
|3
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|11
|3
|Innings
|1
|6
|0
|Not outs
|0
|2
|0
|Runs
|0
|52
|0
|Balls Faced
|3
|72
|0
|Avg
|0
|13
|0
|SR
|0
|72.22
|0
|Fours
|0
|4
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|0
|Highest
|0
|19
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0