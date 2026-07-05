Avinav Choudhury

Avinav Choudhury

bowler

Full name:Avinav Choudhury
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Assam

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1113
Innings1113
Overs9.084.49.0
Balls---
Maidens020
Runs4541453
Wickets0164
Avg025.8713.25
SR031.7513.5
Eco54.885.88
BB034
4w001
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1113
Innings160
Not outs020
Runs0520
Balls Faced3720
Avg0130
SR072.220
Fours040
Fifties000
Sixies020
Highest0190
Hundreds000

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