Sumit Ghadigaonkar

Sumit Ghadigaonkar

wicket keeper

Full name:Sumit Ghadigaonkar
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Assam

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches53
Innings10
Overs7.00
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs150
Wickets20
Avg7.50
SR210
Eco2.140
BB20
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches53
Innings73
Not outs10
Runs330278
Balls Faced430296
Avg5592.66
SR76.7493.91
Fours4340
Fifties32
Sixies22
Highest149100
Hundreds11

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