Sumit Ghadigaonkar
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Sumit Ghadigaonkar
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|3
|Innings
|1
|0
|Overs
|7.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|15
|0
|Wickets
|2
|0
|Avg
|7.5
|0
|SR
|21
|0
|Eco
|2.14
|0
|BB
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|3
|Innings
|7
|3
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|330
|278
|Balls Faced
|430
|296
|Avg
|55
|92.66
|SR
|76.74
|93.91
|Fours
|43
|40
|Fifties
|3
|2
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|149
|100
|Hundreds
|1
|1