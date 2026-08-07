Abhilash Gogoi
batsman
|Full name:
|Abhilash Gogoi
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|7
|Innings
|4
|6
|Overs
|39.0
|21.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|Runs
|183
|138
|Wickets
|3
|7
|Avg
|61
|19.71
|SR
|78
|18
|Eco
|4.69
|6.57
|BB
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|7
|Innings
|2
|5
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|25
|23
|Balls Faced
|15
|32
|Avg
|25
|5.75
|SR
|166.66
|71.87
|Fours
|1
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|Highest
|21
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0