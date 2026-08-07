Abhilash Gogoi

Abhilash Gogoi

batsman

Full name:Abhilash Gogoi
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

Assam Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches47
Innings46
Overs39.021.0
Balls--
Maidens20
Runs183138
Wickets37
Avg6119.71
SR7818
Eco4.696.57
BB13
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches47
Innings25
Not outs11
Runs2523
Balls Faced1532
Avg255.75
SR166.6671.87
Fours12
Fifties00
Sixies20
Highest218
Hundreds00

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