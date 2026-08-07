Mrinmoy Dutta

Mrinmoy Dutta

bowler

Full name:Mrinmoy Dutta
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Assam

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches51815
Innings91815
Overs126.3134.549.3
Balls---
Maidens1470
Runs540774378
Wickets122517
Avg4530.9622.23
SR63.2532.3617.47
Eco4.265.747.63
BB354
4w001
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches51815
Innings7113
Not outs551
Runs40256
Balls Faced734810
Avg204.163
SR54.7952.0860
Fours431
Fifties000
Sixies100
Highest35136
Hundreds000

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