Mrinmoy Dutta
bowler
|Full name:
|Mrinmoy Dutta
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|18
|15
|Innings
|9
|18
|15
|Overs
|126.3
|134.5
|49.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|14
|7
|0
|Runs
|540
|774
|378
|Wickets
|12
|25
|17
|Avg
|45
|30.96
|22.23
|SR
|63.25
|32.36
|17.47
|Eco
|4.26
|5.74
|7.63
|BB
|3
|5
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|18
|15
|Innings
|7
|11
|3
|Not outs
|5
|5
|1
|Runs
|40
|25
|6
|Balls Faced
|73
|48
|10
|Avg
|20
|4.16
|3
|SR
|54.79
|52.08
|60
|Fours
|4
|3
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|0
|Highest
|35
|13
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0