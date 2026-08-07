Sunil Girik Lachit

Sunil Girik Lachit

bowler

Full name:Sunil Girik Lachit
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Assam

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches46
Innings56
Overs53.041.0
Balls--
Maidens73
Runs224229
Wickets27
Avg11232.71
SR15935.14
Eco4.225.58
BB13
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches46
Innings73
Not outs52
Runs159
Balls Faced619
Avg7.59
SR24.59100
Fours21
Fifties00
Sixies10
Highest115
Hundreds00

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