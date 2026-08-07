Sunil Girik Lachit
bowler
|Full name:
|Sunil Girik Lachit
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|6
|Innings
|5
|6
|Overs
|53.0
|41.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|3
|Runs
|224
|229
|Wickets
|2
|7
|Avg
|112
|32.71
|SR
|159
|35.14
|Eco
|4.22
|5.58
|BB
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|6
|Innings
|7
|3
|Not outs
|5
|2
|Runs
|15
|9
|Balls Faced
|61
|9
|Avg
|7.5
|9
|SR
|24.59
|100
|Fours
|2
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|11
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0