Sibsankar Arabinda Roy
all rounder
|Full name:
|Sibsankar Arabinda Roy
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|60
|79
|40
|Innings
|20
|16
|9
|Overs
|94.3
|50.4
|15.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|14
|0
|0
|Runs
|302
|276
|100
|Wickets
|7
|2
|6
|Avg
|43.14
|138
|16.66
|SR
|81
|152
|15
|Eco
|3.19
|5.44
|6.66
|BB
|4
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|60
|79
|40
|Innings
|104
|76
|33
|Not outs
|4
|10
|2
|Runs
|2648
|2170
|846
|Balls Faced
|6992
|3045
|681
|Avg
|26.48
|32.87
|27.29
|SR
|37.87
|71.26
|124.22
|Fours
|353
|218
|97
|Fifties
|16
|12
|5
|Sixies
|7
|18
|15
|Highest
|134
|111
|83
|Hundreds
|1
|3
|0