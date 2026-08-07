Sibsankar Arabinda Roy

Sibsankar Arabinda Roy

all rounder

Full name:Sibsankar Arabinda Roy
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Assam

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches607940
Innings20169
Overs94.350.415.0
Balls---
Maidens1400
Runs302276100
Wickets726
Avg43.1413816.66
SR8115215
Eco3.195.446.66
BB411
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches607940
Innings1047633
Not outs4102
Runs26482170846
Balls Faced69923045681
Avg26.4832.8727.29
SR37.8771.26124.22
Fours35321897
Fifties16125
Sixies71815
Highest13411183
Hundreds130

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