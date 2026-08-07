Amlanjyoti Das
all rounder
|Full name:
|Amlanjyoti Das
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|9
|9
|Innings
|1
|9
|9
|Overs
|31.0
|48.0
|25.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|106
|225
|200
|Wickets
|1
|5
|3
|Avg
|106
|45
|66.66
|SR
|186
|57.6
|50
|Eco
|3.41
|4.68
|8
|BB
|1
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|9
|9
|Innings
|2
|5
|5
|Not outs
|0
|2
|3
|Runs
|8
|104
|25
|Balls Faced
|44
|122
|42
|Avg
|4
|34.66
|12.5
|SR
|18.18
|85.24
|59.52
|Fours
|2
|8
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|4
|0
|Highest
|8
|47
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0