Amlanjyoti Das

Amlanjyoti Das

all rounder

Full name:Amlanjyoti Das

Teams

2023 Teams

Assam Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches199
Innings199
Overs31.048.025.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs106225200
Wickets153
Avg1064566.66
SR18657.650
Eco3.414.688
BB122
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches199
Innings255
Not outs023
Runs810425
Balls Faced4412242
Avg434.6612.5
SR18.1885.2459.52
Fours282
Fifties000
Sixies040
Highest84722
Hundreds000

Another Players

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Gogoi, Abhilash

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Das, Denish Paramananda

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Ghadigaonkar, Sumit

Ghadigaonkar, Sumit

Dutta, Mrinmoy

Dutta, Mrinmoy

Musaraf, Parvej

Musaraf, Parvej

Roy, Erik Carfew

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Parag, Riyan

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