Azmir Ahmed
batsman
|Full name:
|Azmir Ahmed
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|32
|10
|Innings
|6
|11
|0
|Overs
|21.0
|50.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|1
|0
|Runs
|59
|272
|0
|Wickets
|0
|4
|0
|Avg
|0
|68
|0
|SR
|0
|75
|0
|Eco
|2.8
|5.44
|0
|BB
|0
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|32
|10
|Innings
|13
|32
|9
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|258
|695
|109
|Balls Faced
|491
|861
|97
|Avg
|19.84
|21.71
|12.11
|SR
|52.54
|80.72
|112.37
|Fours
|23
|76
|10
|Fifties
|1
|5
|0
|Sixies
|13
|28
|6
|Highest
|80
|89
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0