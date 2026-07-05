Azmir Ahmed

Azmir Ahmed

batsman

Full name:Azmir Ahmed
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2023 Teams

Agrani Bank Cricket Club

Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches73210
Innings6110
Overs21.050.00
Balls---
Maidens210
Runs592720
Wickets040
Avg0680
SR0750
Eco2.85.440
BB020
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches73210
Innings13329
Not outs000
Runs258695109
Balls Faced49186197
Avg19.8421.7112.11
SR52.5480.72112.37
Fours237610
Fifties150
Sixies13286
Highest808928
Hundreds000

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