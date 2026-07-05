Md Sharifullah
all rounder
|Full name:
|Md Sharifullah
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|83
|140
|34
|Innings
|131
|126
|29
|Overs
|1912.0
|968.4
|91.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|419
|33
|0
|Runs
|5276
|4427
|576
|Wickets
|185
|119
|30
|Avg
|28.51
|37.2
|19.2
|SR
|62.01
|48.84
|18.2
|Eco
|2.75
|4.57
|6.32
|BB
|8
|3
|2
|4w
|8
|0
|0
|5w
|4
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|83
|140
|34
|Innings
|125
|109
|25
|Not outs
|10
|16
|12
|Runs
|2920
|2178
|171
|Balls Faced
|5264
|2801
|186
|Avg
|25.39
|23.41
|13.15
|SR
|55.47
|77.75
|91.93
|Fours
|315
|160
|14
|Fifties
|18
|11
|0
|Sixies
|33
|39
|2
|Highest
|113
|82
|31
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0