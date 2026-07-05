Md Sharifullah

Md Sharifullah

all rounder

Full name:Md Sharifullah
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2023 Teams

Agrani Bank Cricket Club

Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches8314034
Innings13112629
Overs1912.0968.491.0
Balls---
Maidens419330
Runs52764427576
Wickets18511930
Avg28.5137.219.2
SR62.0148.8418.2
Eco2.754.576.32
BB832
4w800
5w400
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches8314034
Innings12510925
Not outs101612
Runs29202178171
Balls Faced52642801186
Avg25.3923.4113.15
SR55.4777.7591.93
Fours31516014
Fifties18110
Sixies33392
Highest1138231
Hundreds200

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