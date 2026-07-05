Bahar Ali Shinwari

Bahar Ali Shinwari

all rounder

Full name:Bahar Ali Shinwari

Teams

2023 Teams

Maiwand Defenders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches181215
Innings1130
Overs44.012.00
Balls---
Maidens620
Runs185500
Wickets330
Avg61.6616.660
SR88240
Eco4.24.160
BB120
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches181215
Innings331215
Not outs000
Runs1024280368
Balls Faced1752326270
Avg31.0323.3324.53
SR58.4485.88136.29
Fours1672939
Fifties723
Sixies9922
Highest1085565
Hundreds100

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