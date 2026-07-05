Bahar Ali Shinwari
all rounder
|Full name:
|Bahar Ali Shinwari
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|12
|15
|Innings
|11
|3
|0
|Overs
|44.0
|12.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|2
|0
|Runs
|185
|50
|0
|Wickets
|3
|3
|0
|Avg
|61.66
|16.66
|0
|SR
|88
|24
|0
|Eco
|4.2
|4.16
|0
|BB
|1
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|12
|15
|Innings
|33
|12
|15
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|1024
|280
|368
|Balls Faced
|1752
|326
|270
|Avg
|31.03
|23.33
|24.53
|SR
|58.44
|85.88
|136.29
|Fours
|167
|29
|39
|Fifties
|7
|2
|3
|Sixies
|9
|9
|22
|Highest
|108
|55
|65
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0