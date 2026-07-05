Wafadar Momand
bowler
|Full name:
|Wafadar Momand
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|1
|11
|19
|19
|Innings
|3
|1
|19
|19
|19
|Overs
|37.0
|2.1
|214.0
|149.2
|60.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|8
|0
|56
|10
|1
|Runs
|155
|30
|703
|896
|493
|Wickets
|2
|0
|20
|18
|15
|Avg
|77.5
|0
|35.15
|49.77
|32.86
|SR
|111
|0
|64.2
|49.77
|24.06
|Eco
|4.18
|13.84
|3.28
|6
|8.19
|BB
|2
|0
|5
|4
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|1
|11
|19
|19
|Innings
|3
|0
|14
|9
|6
|Not outs
|1
|0
|5
|6
|4
|Runs
|12
|0
|53
|28
|2
|Balls Faced
|33
|0
|115
|45
|11
|Avg
|6
|0
|5.88
|9.33
|1
|SR
|36.36
|0
|46.08
|62.22
|18.18
|Fours
|2
|0
|10
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|6
|0
|14
|14
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0