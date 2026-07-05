Wafadar Momand

Wafadar Momand

bowler

Full name:Wafadar Momand
Nationality:Afghanistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Afghanistan

Afghanistan A

Maiwand Defenders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches21111919
Innings31191919
Overs37.02.1214.0149.260.1
Balls-----
Maidens8056101
Runs15530703896493
Wickets20201815
Avg77.5035.1549.7732.86
SR111064.249.7724.06
Eco4.1813.843.2868.19
BB20542
4w00210
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueTestT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches21111919
Innings301496
Not outs10564
Runs12053282
Balls Faced3301154511
Avg605.889.331
SR36.36046.0862.2218.18
Fours201020
Fifties00000
Sixies00000
Highest6014141
Hundreds00000

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