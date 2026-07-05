Samiullah Shinwari

Samiullah Shinwari

all rounder

Full name:Samiullah Shinwari
Nationality:Afghanistan

Teams

2025 Teams

Sylhet Strikers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches846528153137
Innings65384612381
Overs351.5105.4469.3690.4214.4
Balls-----
Maidens10067150
Runs1729688164834901503
Wickets4628519353
Avg37.5824.5732.3137.5228.35
SR45.8922.6455.2344.5524.3
Eco4.916.513.515.057
BB45545
4w11241
5w01101
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches846528153137
Innings745647138118
Not outs121072327
Runs1811101397935512057
Balls Faced2765858204846961705
Avg29.222.0224.4730.8722.6
SR65.49118.0647.875.61120.64
Fours13776119286147
Fifties1123206
Sixies263747886
Highest966110219272
Hundreds00130

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