Samiullah Shinwari
all rounder
|Full name:
|Samiullah Shinwari
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|84
|65
|28
|153
|137
|Innings
|65
|38
|46
|123
|81
|Overs
|351.5
|105.4
|469.3
|690.4
|214.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|10
|0
|67
|15
|0
|Runs
|1729
|688
|1648
|3490
|1503
|Wickets
|46
|28
|51
|93
|53
|Avg
|37.58
|24.57
|32.31
|37.52
|28.35
|SR
|45.89
|22.64
|55.23
|44.55
|24.3
|Eco
|4.91
|6.51
|3.51
|5.05
|7
|BB
|4
|5
|5
|4
|5
|4w
|1
|1
|2
|4
|1
|5w
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|84
|65
|28
|153
|137
|Innings
|74
|56
|47
|138
|118
|Not outs
|12
|10
|7
|23
|27
|Runs
|1811
|1013
|979
|3551
|2057
|Balls Faced
|2765
|858
|2048
|4696
|1705
|Avg
|29.2
|22.02
|24.47
|30.87
|22.6
|SR
|65.49
|118.06
|47.8
|75.61
|120.64
|Fours
|137
|76
|119
|286
|147
|Fifties
|11
|2
|3
|20
|6
|Sixies
|26
|37
|4
|78
|86
|Highest
|96
|61
|102
|192
|72
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0