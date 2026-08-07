Basukinath Mishra
bowler
|Full name:
|Basukinath Mishra
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|3
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|3
|1
|Innings
|6
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|56
|19
|Balls Faced
|159
|31
|Avg
|9.33
|19
|SR
|35.22
|61.29
|Fours
|7
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|22
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0