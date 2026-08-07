Basukinath Mishra

Basukinath Mishra

bowler

Full name:Basukinath Mishra

Teams

2025 Teams

Bihar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches31
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches31
Innings61
Not outs00
Runs5619
Balls Faced15931
Avg9.3319
SR35.2261.29
Fours72
Fifties00
Sixies10
Highest2219
Hundreds00

Another Players

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Singh, Paramjit

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Saurabh, Bipin

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Ashraf, Sarfaraz

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Kumar, Shubham

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Singh, Piyush

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Raj, Akash Bibhuti

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