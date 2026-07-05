Bhaskar Yadram

Bhaskar Yadram

all rounder

Full name:Bhaskar Yadram
Nationality:Guyana

Teams

2023 Teams

Los Angeles Knight Riders

New Jersey Stallions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches315
Innings211
Overs7.067.1
Balls--
Maidens12
Runs26351
Wickets211
Avg1331.9
SR2136.63
Eco3.715.22
BB24
4w01
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches315
Innings514
Not outs00
Runs55184
Balls Faced141332
Avg1113.14
SR3955.42
Fours919
Fifties01
Sixies00
Highest2552
Hundreds00

Another Players

Saad, Shayaan

Saad, Shayaan

Matani, Siddarth

Matani, Siddarth

Mantha, Varun

Mantha, Varun

Johnson, Spencer

Johnson, Spencer

Patel, Hiren

Patel, Hiren

Amarshi, Raahil

Amarshi, Raahil

Carter, Jonathan

Carter, Jonathan

Vajjalla, Arjun

Vajjalla, Arjun

Patel, Deep

Patel, Deep

Powell, Rovman

Powell, Rovman