Bhaskar Yadram
all rounder
|Full name:
|Bhaskar Yadram
|Nationality:
|Guyana
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|15
|Innings
|2
|11
|Overs
|7.0
|67.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|2
|Runs
|26
|351
|Wickets
|2
|11
|Avg
|13
|31.9
|SR
|21
|36.63
|Eco
|3.71
|5.22
|BB
|2
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|15
|Innings
|5
|14
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|55
|184
|Balls Faced
|141
|332
|Avg
|11
|13.14
|SR
|39
|55.42
|Fours
|9
|19
|Fifties
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|25
|52
|Hundreds
|0
|0