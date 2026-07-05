Bilal Sami
batsman
|Full name:
|Bilal Sami
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|3
|5
|Innings
|20
|3
|5
|Overs
|270.4
|24.0
|15.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|38
|0
|0
|Runs
|1129
|169
|135
|Wickets
|33
|5
|3
|Avg
|34.21
|33.8
|45
|SR
|49.21
|28.8
|30
|Eco
|4.17
|7.04
|9
|BB
|7
|3
|1
|4w
|2
|0
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|3
|5
|Innings
|20
|1
|1
|Not outs
|4
|1
|1
|Runs
|96
|1
|1
|Balls Faced
|170
|2
|1
|Avg
|6
|0
|0
|SR
|56.47
|50
|100
|Fours
|11
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|0
|0
|Highest
|23
|1
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0