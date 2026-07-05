Bilal Sami

Bilal Sami

batsman

Full name:Bilal Sami
Nationality:Afghanistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Afghanistan

Noakhali Express

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1135
Innings2035
Overs270.424.015.0
Balls---
Maidens3800
Runs1129169135
Wickets3353
Avg34.2133.845
SR49.2128.830
Eco4.177.049
BB731
4w200
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1135
Innings2011
Not outs411
Runs9611
Balls Faced17021
Avg600
SR56.4750100
Fours1100
Fifties000
Sixies400
Highest2311
Hundreds000

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