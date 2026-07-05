Amir Hamza Hotak
bowler
|Full name:
|Amir Hamza Hotak
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|31
|33
|27
|67
|72
|Innings
|8
|31
|33
|49
|67
|72
|Overs
|164.0
|258.4
|111.0
|1119.2
|568.1
|250.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|22
|22
|2
|285
|56
|7
|Runs
|517
|1016
|752
|2923
|2091
|1626
|Wickets
|18
|40
|30
|150
|88
|65
|Avg
|28.72
|25.4
|25.06
|19.48
|23.76
|25.01
|SR
|54.66
|38.8
|22.2
|44.77
|38.73
|23.1
|Eco
|3.15
|3.92
|6.77
|2.61
|3.68
|6.49
|BB
|6
|4
|3
|10
|5
|3
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|10
|1
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|13
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|31
|33
|27
|67
|72
|Innings
|6
|16
|9
|38
|37
|29
|Not outs
|2
|9
|5
|3
|12
|16
|Runs
|83
|23
|40
|396
|181
|135
|Balls Faced
|214
|94
|38
|963
|364
|140
|Avg
|20.75
|3.28
|10
|11.31
|7.24
|10.38
|SR
|38.78
|24.46
|105.26
|41.12
|49.72
|96.42
|Fours
|11
|0
|3
|44
|14
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|1
|11
|5
|5
|Highest
|34
|7
|21
|48
|28
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0