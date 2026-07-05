Amir Hamza Hotak

Amir Hamza Hotak

bowler

Full name:Amir Hamza Hotak
Nationality:Afghanistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Dhaka Dominators

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches43133276772
Innings83133496772
Overs164.0258.4111.01119.2568.1250.2
Balls------
Maidens22222285567
Runs5171016752292320911626
Wickets1840301508865
Avg28.7225.425.0619.4823.7625.01
SR54.6638.822.244.7738.7323.1
Eco3.153.926.772.613.686.49
BB6431053
4w0101010
5w2001310
10w000200

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches43133276772
Innings6169383729
Not outs29531216
Runs832340396181135
Balls Faced2149438963364140
Avg20.753.281011.317.2410.38
SR38.7824.46105.2641.1249.7296.42
Fours110344147
Fifties000000
Sixies1111155
Highest34721482821
Hundreds000000

Another Players

Udana, Isuru

Udana, Isuru

Beaton, RR

Beaton, RR

Kuhn, Heino

Kuhn, Heino

Hossain, Delwar

Hossain, Delwar

Karunaratne, Chamika

Karunaratne, Chamika

Hossain, Al-Amin

Hossain, Al-Amin

Dickwella, Niroshan

Dickwella, Niroshan

Hafeez, Mohammad

Hafeez, Mohammad

Denly, Joe

Denly, Joe

Ahmad, Qais

Ahmad, Qais