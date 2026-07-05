Mohammad Saleem Safi

Mohammad Saleem Safi

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Saleem Safi
Nationality:Afghanistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Afghanistan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches241412
Innings281412
Overs10.2104.399.444.0
Balls----
Maidens01851
Runs70309581314
Wickets0151612
Avg020.636.3126.16
SR041.837.3722
Eco6.772.955.827.13
BB0643
4w0110
5w0100
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches241412
Innings0660
Not outs0220
Runs022270
Balls Faced027310
Avg05.56.750
SR081.4887.090
Fours0330
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest015200
Hundreds0000

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