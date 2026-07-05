Mohammad Saleem Safi
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Saleem Safi
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|4
|14
|12
|Innings
|2
|8
|14
|12
|Overs
|10.2
|104.3
|99.4
|44.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|18
|5
|1
|Runs
|70
|309
|581
|314
|Wickets
|0
|15
|16
|12
|Avg
|0
|20.6
|36.31
|26.16
|SR
|0
|41.8
|37.37
|22
|Eco
|6.77
|2.95
|5.82
|7.13
|BB
|0
|6
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|4
|14
|12
|Innings
|0
|6
|6
|0
|Not outs
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Runs
|0
|22
|27
|0
|Balls Faced
|0
|27
|31
|0
|Avg
|0
|5.5
|6.75
|0
|SR
|0
|81.48
|87.09
|0
|Fours
|0
|3
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|15
|20
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0