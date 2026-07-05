Abdul Rahman Rahmani

Abdul Rahman Rahmani

bowler

Full name:Abdul Rahman Rahmani
Nationality:Afghanistan

Teams

2025 Teams

Delhi Bulls

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches311109
Innings321109
Overs17.2216.369.426.1
Balls----
Maidens02820
Runs133777444211
Wickets12885
Avg13327.7555.542.2
SR10446.3952.2531.4
Eco7.673.586.378.06
BB1831
4w0000
5w0200
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches311109
Innings31695
Not outs1134
Runs1023216550
Balls Faced3750718931
Avg515.4627.550
SR27.0245.7587.3161.29
Fours02792
Fifties0120
Sixies0494
Highest4616423
Hundreds0000

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