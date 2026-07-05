Abdul Rahman Rahmani
bowler
|Full name:
|Abdul Rahman Rahmani
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|11
|10
|9
|Innings
|3
|21
|10
|9
|Overs
|17.2
|216.3
|69.4
|26.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|28
|2
|0
|Runs
|133
|777
|444
|211
|Wickets
|1
|28
|8
|5
|Avg
|133
|27.75
|55.5
|42.2
|SR
|104
|46.39
|52.25
|31.4
|Eco
|7.67
|3.58
|6.37
|8.06
|BB
|1
|8
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|11
|10
|9
|Innings
|3
|16
|9
|5
|Not outs
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Runs
|10
|232
|165
|50
|Balls Faced
|37
|507
|189
|31
|Avg
|5
|15.46
|27.5
|50
|SR
|27.02
|45.75
|87.3
|161.29
|Fours
|0
|27
|9
|2
|Fifties
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Sixies
|0
|4
|9
|4
|Highest
|4
|61
|64
|23
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0