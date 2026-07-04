Brett Graham Randell

Brett Graham Randell

bowler

Full name:Brett Graham Randell
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Central Stags

Northern Brave

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches263626
Innings473626
Overs647.2294.384.0
Balls---
Maidens157170
Runs18791484782
Wickets746727
Avg25.3922.1428.96
SR52.4826.3718.66
Eco2.95.039.3
BB853
4w230
5w220
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches263626
Innings43218
Not outs1185
Runs55814033
Balls Faced140621029
Avg17.4310.7611
SR39.6866.66113.79
Fours6773
Fifties400
Sixies930
Highest902510
Hundreds000

Another Players

Hampton, Brett

Hampton, Brett

Leopard, Christian Kevin

Leopard, Christian Kevin

Wiggins, Bayley

Wiggins, Bayley

Warner, David

Warner, David

Bruce, Tom

Bruce, Tom

Fletcher, Cam

Fletcher, Cam

Pamment, James

Pamment, James

Clarkson, Joshua Andrew

Clarkson, Joshua Andrew

Southee, Tim

Southee, Tim

Kuggeleijn, Scott

Kuggeleijn, Scott