Brett Graham Randell
bowler
|Full name:
|Brett Graham Randell
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|36
|26
|Innings
|47
|36
|26
|Overs
|647.2
|294.3
|84.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|157
|17
|0
|Runs
|1879
|1484
|782
|Wickets
|74
|67
|27
|Avg
|25.39
|22.14
|28.96
|SR
|52.48
|26.37
|18.66
|Eco
|2.9
|5.03
|9.3
|BB
|8
|5
|3
|4w
|2
|3
|0
|5w
|2
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|36
|26
|Innings
|43
|21
|8
|Not outs
|11
|8
|5
|Runs
|558
|140
|33
|Balls Faced
|1406
|210
|29
|Avg
|17.43
|10.76
|11
|SR
|39.68
|66.66
|113.79
|Fours
|67
|7
|3
|Fifties
|4
|0
|0
|Sixies
|9
|3
|0
|Highest
|90
|25
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0