Christian Kevin Leopard
all rounder
|Full name:
|Christian Kevin Leopard
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|21
|26
|Innings
|5
|11
|2
|Overs
|34.5
|55.2
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|4
|0
|Runs
|124
|294
|22
|Wickets
|2
|8
|3
|Avg
|62
|36.75
|7.33
|SR
|104.5
|41.5
|6
|Eco
|3.55
|5.31
|7.33
|BB
|1
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|21
|26
|Innings
|8
|18
|24
|Not outs
|2
|1
|5
|Runs
|203
|163
|339
|Balls Faced
|376
|214
|259
|Avg
|33.83
|9.58
|17.84
|SR
|53.98
|76.16
|130.88
|Fours
|29
|17
|31
|Fifties
|1
|0
|1
|Sixies
|3
|2
|13
|Highest
|52
|29
|52
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0