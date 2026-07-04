Christian Kevin Leopard

Christian Kevin Leopard

all rounder

Full name:Christian Kevin Leopard
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Central Stags

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches52126
Innings5112
Overs34.555.23.0
Balls---
Maidens640
Runs12429422
Wickets283
Avg6236.757.33
SR104.541.56
Eco3.555.317.33
BB122
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches52126
Innings81824
Not outs215
Runs203163339
Balls Faced376214259
Avg33.839.5817.84
SR53.9876.16130.88
Fours291731
Fifties101
Sixies3213
Highest522952
Hundreds000

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