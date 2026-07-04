Bayley Wiggins

Bayley Wiggins

wicket keeper

Full name:Bayley Wiggins
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Central Stags

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches101516
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches101516
Innings171416
Not outs201
Runs375569222
Balls Faced603510161
Avg2540.6414.8
SR62.18111.56137.88
Fours577626
Fifties030
Sixies3176
Highest13310345
Hundreds110

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