Bayley Wiggins
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Bayley Wiggins
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|15
|16
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|15
|16
|Innings
|17
|14
|16
|Not outs
|2
|0
|1
|Runs
|375
|569
|222
|Balls Faced
|603
|510
|161
|Avg
|25
|40.64
|14.8
|SR
|62.18
|111.56
|137.88
|Fours
|57
|76
|26
|Fifties
|0
|3
|0
|Sixies
|3
|17
|6
|Highest
|133
|103
|45
|Hundreds
|1
|1
|0