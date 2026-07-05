Bryan Zammit
batsman
|Full name:
|Bryan Zammit
|Nationality:
|Gibraltar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|0.5
|0.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|5
|5
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|6
|6
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|10
|10
|Balls Faced
|25
|25
|Avg
|3.33
|3.33
|SR
|40
|40
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|9
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0