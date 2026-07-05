Bryan Zammit

Bryan Zammit

batsman

Full name:Bryan Zammit
Nationality:Gibraltar

Teams

2023 Teams

Gibraltar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings11
Overs0.50.5
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs55
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco66
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings33
Not outs00
Runs1010
Balls Faced2525
Avg3.333.33
SR4040
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest99
Hundreds00

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