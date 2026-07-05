Chan Ka Man

Chan Ka Man

all rounder

Full name:Chan Ka Man
Nationality:Hong Kong, China
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2025 Teams

Hong Kong, China Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20i
Matches57
Innings57
Overs193.2
Balls-
Maidens16
Runs777
Wickets74
Avg10.5
SR15.67
Eco4.01
BB4
4w1
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20i
Matches57
Innings29
Not outs13
Runs97
Balls Faced178
Avg6.06
SR54.49
Fours5
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest20
Hundreds0

Another Players

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Lai, Emma

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Poon, Bella

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Hill, Mariko

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Yousaf, Akasha

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Lamplough, Marina

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