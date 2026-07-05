Chan Ka Man
all rounder
|Full name:
|Chan Ka Man
|Nationality:
|Hong Kong, China
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|57
|Overs
|193.2
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|16
|Runs
|777
|Wickets
|74
|Avg
|10.5
|SR
|15.67
|Eco
|4.01
|BB
|4
|4w
|1
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|57
|Innings
|29
|Not outs
|13
|Runs
|97
|Balls Faced
|178
|Avg
|6.06
|SR
|54.49
|Fours
|5
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|20
|Hundreds
|0