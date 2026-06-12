Mei Wai Siu

Mei Wai Siu

bowler

Full name:Mei Wai Siu
Nationality:Hong Kong, China
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Hong Kong, China Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20i
Matches35
Innings32
Overs92.2
Balls-
Maidens4
Runs395
Wickets23
Avg17.17
SR24.08
Eco4.27
BB5
4w0
5w1
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20i
Matches35
Innings14
Not outs10
Runs38
Balls Faced79
Avg9.5
SR48.1
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest8
Hundreds0

Mei Wai Siu Schedule & Results

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