T20 ACC Premier Cup, Women
Hong Kong, China vs United Arab Emirates
T20 ACC Premier Cup, Women
HON
56
UAE
57
Hong Kong, China vs Indonesia
T20 ACC Premier Cup, Women
HON
107
IND
108
all rounder
|Full name:
|Dorothea Chan
|Nationality:
|Hong Kong, China
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|2
|Overs
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|22
|Wickets
|0
|Avg
|0
|SR
|0
|Eco
|11
|BB
|0
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
|League
|T20i
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|12
|Not outs
|1
|Runs
|51
|Balls Faced
|115
|Avg
|4.63
|SR
|44.34
|Fours
|1
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|17
|Hundreds
|0
T20 ACC Premier Cup, Women
HON
56
UAE
57
T20 ACC Premier Cup, Women
HON
107
IND
108