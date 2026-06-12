Dorothea Chan

Dorothea Chan

all rounder

Full name:Dorothea Chan
Nationality:Hong Kong, China
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break

Teams

2026 Teams

Hong Kong, China Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20i
Matches14
Innings2
Overs2.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs22
Wickets0
Avg0
SR0
Eco11
BB0
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20i
Matches14
Innings12
Not outs1
Runs51
Balls Faced115
Avg4.63
SR44.34
Fours1
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest17
Hundreds0

Dorothea Chan Schedule & Results

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