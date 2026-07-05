Chetan Sakariya News View all If you want to know more about the life of cricketer Chetan Sakariya then here you can find all the latest news about him, what cricket matches he has played, how he has played and what he is doing to set new records in cricket. IPL 2023, LSG vs DC | Twitter bashes Rahul for getting dismissed against Sakariya for third time in T20s Matchups play a crucial role in the shorter formats and the IPL game between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals proved that with the dismissal of KL Rahul. Chetan Sakariya had dismissed Rahul twice before the match and he added another dismissal to the story between these two players. Chetan Sakariya IPL 2022, DC vs RR | Twitter reacts to Delhi Capitals beating Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets Chetan Sakariya IPL 2022, DC vs KKR | Twitter reacts as Chetan Sakariya celebrates his season's first wicket in a unique style Chetan Sakariya IPL 2022 | My dream is to play under MS Dhoni, says Chetan Sakariya Chetan Sakariya IPL 2021 | Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - BONS preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

International career

Chetan Sakariya was born on 28 February 1998 in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. He is an Indian cricketer who has played for the national team and represents Saurashtra in domestic matches. His international debut happened in July 2021.

He is a left-arm fast bowler. His bowling style helps in controlling the run flow and breaking partnerships by taking important wickets.

Sakariya grew up in Gujarat and impressed many with his left-arm pace bowling in domestic cricket. He also played for Delhi Capitals in the IPL. His performances at the domestic level helped him get a place in the Indian team, where he played his first match in July 2021.

2021

June – Selected for the ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka

July 23 – Played first ODI match against Sri Lanka (Colombo)

July 28 – Played first T20I match against Sri Lanka (Colombo)

July 29 – Played second T20I match against Sri Lanka (Colombo)

Chetan Sakariya played one ODI match for India. His debut happened in July 2021 against Sri Lanka. His first international wicket was Bhanuka Rajapaksa. He finished with 2/38.

He also played two T20I matches for India. His debut happened on July 28, 2021, against Sri Lanka.

Leagues Participation

In 2021, Rajasthan Royals signed Chetan Sakariya for 1.2 crore INR at the IPL auction.

Indian Premier League

He played his first match on April 12, 2021, against Punjab Kings. He took three wickets in that match by dismissing KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and Jhye Richardson. His performance helped him stay in the playing XI for the entire season.

In 2022, Delhi Capitals bought Sakariya for 4.2 crore INR after Rajasthan Royals released him. He played only three matches in that season. In 2023, his performance was poor, as he played just two matches and took three wickets. KKR signed him in 2024, but he did not play a single match, though the team won the title.

Year Team Notes 2021 Rajasthan Royals Bought for 1.2 Cr. Took 14 wickets in 14 matches. 2022 Delhi Capitals Bought for 4.2 Cr. Played 3 matches, took 3 wickets. 2023 Delhi Capitals Played only 2 matches, took 3 wickets. 2024 KKR Signed but did not play any match. KKR won the championship. 2025 Unsold Unsold in the auction. Considered as a replacement for Umran Malik.

During the IPL 2025 auction on November 25, 2024, Sakariya went unsold. Later, he was considered as a replacement for Umran Malik, who missed the tournament due to injury.

Domestic career

Chetan Sakariya started his cricket journey in school and later joined the Saurashtra Under-16 team. In the 2016–17 season, he played in the Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy and took ten wickets for Saurashtra. His good performance in that tournament earned him a place at the MRF Pace Academy, where Glenn McGrath noticed his skills. Sakariya came from a humble background and could not afford spikes. Sheldon Jackson gifted him a pair at the academy.

Sakariya made his List-A debut for Saurashtra against Baroda on February 22, 2018, in Delhi. He took the wickets of Kedar Devdhar and Krunal Pandya in that match. Later that year, he played his first first-class match against Gujarat at Nadiad. He impressed everyone with figures of 5/83 in the first innings and 1/71 in the second innings. His T20 debut happened on February 21, 2019, against Railways at Indore, where he took one wicket.

Sakariya played a key role for Saurashtra in domestic cricket. He helped the team win the 2022/23 Ranji Trophy final against Bengal. Along with Jaydev Unadkat, he took two wickets in the second innings and reduced Bengal’s score to 169 runs.

By July 2, 2023, Sakariya was not part of the West Zone squad for the 2023 Duleep Trophy due to injury. Tushar Deshpande took his place in the squad.

Records and achievements

Chetan Sakariya achieved many milestones in his cricket career. He showed good performance in domestic and international matches. His left-arm fast-medium bowling at a speed of 130–135 km/h stood out, especially in the middle overs.

Took five wickets in the first innings of his Ranji Trophy debut against Gujarat in Nadiad in 2018. His figures were 5/83 in the first innings and 1/71 in the second.

Played his first ODI match for India against Sri Lanka on July 23, 2021.

Made his T20I debut for India against Sri Lanka on July 28, 2021.

Received a special T-shirt from Rajasthan Royals with the initials "R. K." to honor his late brother.

Personal life

Chetan Sakariya comes from a small village called Vartej in Gujarat. He faced many challenges but earned recognition through hard work and consistent performance.

Family

Sakariya belongs to a family from Vartej, 15 miles from Bhavnagar. His father, Kanji Sakariya, drove a tempo, and his mother, Vasha Sakariya, is a homemaker. His brother died during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2021. Rajasthan Royals gave Sakariya a jersey with the initials “R.K.” in memory of his brother. His father passed away due to COVID-19 on May 9, 2021.

Finance

By 2024, Chetan Sakariya’s net worth was around 8 crores INR. His earnings came from domestic cricket contracts. Delhi Capitals paid 4.2 crores for two seasons, and KKR signed him for 50 lakhs in the 2024 IPL auction.

Cars and House

Sakariya lives with his family in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. His car collection is not well known, but he has been seen driving a few mid-range cars.

Scandals

In 2023, BCCI mistakenly listed Sakariya as a player suspected of violating game rules. Later, it was clarified that the name was confused with another player named Chetan. The same year, Delhi Capitals released Sakariya before the 2024 IPL auction.