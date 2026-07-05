Clayton Floyd
bowler
|Full name:
|Clayton Floyd
|Nationality:
|Netherlands
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|4
|9
|4
|Innings
|9
|4
|9
|4
|Overs
|63.0
|11.0
|63.0
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Runs
|305
|102
|305
|102
|Wickets
|5
|2
|5
|2
|Avg
|61
|51
|61
|51
|SR
|75.6
|33
|75.6
|33
|Eco
|4.84
|9.27
|4.84
|9.27
|BB
|2
|1
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|4
|9
|4
|Innings
|4
|3
|4
|3
|Not outs
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Runs
|13
|24
|13
|24
|Balls Faced
|17
|24
|17
|24
|Avg
|4.33
|24
|4.33
|24
|SR
|76.47
|100
|76.47
|100
|Fours
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Highest
|9
|21
|9
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0