Clayton Floyd

Clayton Floyd

bowler

Full name:Clayton Floyd
Nationality:Netherlands

Teams

2023 Teams

Netherlands

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches9494
Innings9494
Overs63.011.063.011.0
Balls----
Maidens3030
Runs305102305102
Wickets5252
Avg61516151
SR75.63375.633
Eco4.849.274.849.27
BB2121
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches9494
Innings4343
Not outs1212
Runs13241324
Balls Faced17241724
Avg4.33244.3324
SR76.4710076.47100
Fours2222
Fifties0000
Sixies0101
Highest921921
Hundreds0000

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