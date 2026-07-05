Clintoon James McKay
bowler
|Full name:
|Clintoon James McKay
|Nationality:
|Australia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|59
|6
|85
|123
|115
|Innings
|2
|59
|6
|156
|123
|115
|Overs
|28.0
|494.1
|22.4
|2758.0
|1049.2
|408.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|38
|1
|709
|81
|6
|Runs
|101
|2364
|183
|7787
|4928
|3223
|Wickets
|1
|97
|4
|281
|174
|144
|Avg
|101
|24.37
|45.75
|27.71
|28.32
|22.38
|SR
|168
|30.56
|34
|58.88
|36.18
|17.02
|Eco
|3.6
|4.78
|8.07
|2.82
|4.69
|7.88
|BB
|1
|5
|2
|8
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|4
|0
|14
|5
|3
|5w
|0
|2
|0
|7
|2
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|59
|6
|85
|123
|115
|Innings
|1
|31
|4
|122
|64
|48
|Not outs
|0
|10
|2
|16
|15
|22
|Runs
|10
|190
|19
|2097
|610
|299
|Balls Faced
|15
|337
|22
|3431
|867
|259
|Avg
|10
|9.04
|9.5
|19.78
|12.44
|11.5
|SR
|66.66
|56.37
|86.36
|61.11
|70.35
|115.44
|Fours
|1
|15
|1
|260
|42
|15
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|1
|41
|15
|13
|Highest
|10
|30
|7
|66
|57
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0