Clintoon James McKay

Clintoon James McKay

bowler

Full name:Clintoon James McKay
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Vanuatu

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches159685123115
Innings2596156123115
Overs28.0494.122.42758.01049.2408.3
Balls------
Maidens5381709816
Runs1012364183778749283223
Wickets1974281174144
Avg10124.3745.7527.7128.3222.38
SR16830.563458.8836.1817.02
Eco3.64.788.072.824.697.88
BB152855
4w0401453
5w020721
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches159685123115
Innings13141226448
Not outs0102161522
Runs10190192097610299
Balls Faced15337223431867259
Avg109.049.519.7812.4411.5
SR66.6656.3786.3661.1170.35115.44
Fours11512604215
Fifties000810
Sixies021411513
Highest10307665721
Hundreds000000

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