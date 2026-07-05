Godfrey Mangau
bowler
|Full name:
|Godfrey Mangau
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|2
|3
|Innings
|3
|2
|3
|Overs
|11.0
|17.0
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|2
|Runs
|64
|96
|64
|Wickets
|5
|2
|5
|Avg
|12.8
|48
|12.8
|SR
|13.2
|51
|13.2
|Eco
|5.81
|5.64
|5.81
|BB
|3
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|2
|3
|Innings
|2
|1
|2
|Not outs
|2
|0
|2
|Runs
|12
|7
|12
|Balls Faced
|10
|10
|10
|Avg
|0
|7
|0
|SR
|120
|70
|120
|Fours
|2
|1
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|9
|7
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0