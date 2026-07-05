Godfrey Mangau

Godfrey Mangau

bowler

Full name:Godfrey Mangau

Teams

2023 Teams

Vanuatu

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches323
Innings323
Overs11.017.011.0
Balls---
Maidens202
Runs649664
Wickets525
Avg12.84812.8
SR13.25113.2
Eco5.815.645.81
BB323
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches323
Innings212
Not outs202
Runs12712
Balls Faced101010
Avg070
SR12070120
Fours212
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest979
Hundreds000

Another Players

Tari, Ronald

Tari, Ronald

Rasu, Joshua

Rasu, Joshua

Nipiko, Nalin

Nipiko, Nalin

Lekai, Roderick

Lekai, Roderick

William Kendrick, Curran Tor

William Kendrick, Curran Tor

Wotu, Wamejo

Wotu, Wamejo

Nalisa, Williamsing

Nalisa, Williamsing

Tari, Kenny

Tari, Kenny

Obed, Simpson

Obed, Simpson

Wotu, Darren

Wotu, Darren