T20 World Cup, East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, Regional Final
Fiji vs Vanuatu
T20 World Cup, East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, Regional Final
FIJ
48
VAN
169
Japan vs Vanuatu
T20 World Cup, East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, Regional Final
JAP
123
VAN
93
bowler
|Full name:
|Simpson Hopeman Obed
|Nationality:
|Vanuatu
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|22
|9
|22
|Innings
|16
|8
|16
|Overs
|43.0
|59.0
|43.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|4
|0
|Runs
|287
|264
|287
|Wickets
|19
|10
|19
|Avg
|15.1
|26.4
|15.1
|SR
|13.57
|35.4
|13.57
|Eco
|6.67
|4.47
|6.67
|BB
|4
|3
|4
|4w
|1
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|22
|9
|22
|Innings
|15
|8
|15
|Not outs
|6
|1
|6
|Runs
|88
|38
|88
|Balls Faced
|102
|51
|102
|Avg
|9.77
|5.42
|9.77
|SR
|86.27
|74.5
|86.27
|Fours
|5
|6
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|2
|Highest
|21
|23
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
T20 World Cup, East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, Regional Final
FIJ
48
VAN
169
T20 World Cup, East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, Regional Final
JAP
123
VAN
93
Be the first to find out everything about cricketer Simpson Obed: how his training is going, what position he occupies in the team, what results he has already shown in the matches he has played, and what he is striving for.
The Betbarter Vanuatu Blast might have been a 10-over competition favoured to suit the batsmen, but boy it did feature a lot of top quality, world-class bowling from bowlers from all three sides. Today, we, here at SportsCafe, list out the top five bowling performances from the tournament.