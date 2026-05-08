Simpson Hopeman Obed

Simpson Hopeman Obed

bowler

Full name:Simpson Hopeman Obed
Nationality:Vanuatu
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Vanuatu

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches22922
Innings16816
Overs43.059.043.0
Balls---
Maidens040
Runs287264287
Wickets191019
Avg15.126.415.1
SR13.5735.413.57
Eco6.674.476.67
BB434
4w101
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches22922
Innings15815
Not outs616
Runs883888
Balls Faced10251102
Avg9.775.429.77
SR86.2774.586.27
Fours565
Fifties000
Sixies202
Highest212321
Hundreds000

Simpson Hopeman Obed Schedule & Results

Simpson Obed News

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Be the first to find out everything about cricketer Simpson Obed: how his training is going, what position he occupies in the team, what results he has already shown in the matches he has played, and what he is striving for.

Top five bowling performances from the Betbarter Vanuatu T10 Blast

Top five bowling performances from the Betbarter Vanuatu T10 Blast

The Betbarter Vanuatu Blast might have been a 10-over competition favoured to suit the batsmen, but boy it did feature a lot of top quality, world-class bowling from bowlers from all three sides. Today, we, here at SportsCafe, list out the top five bowling performances from the tournament.

Simpson Obed07:41 PM, 16 June, 2020

Top five batting performances from the Betbarter Vanuatu T10 Blast

Simpson Obed07:42 PM, 15 June, 2020

Things we learnt from the 2020 Betbarter Vanuatu T10 Blast

Simpson Obed07:44 PM, 14 June, 2020

Betbarter Vanuatu T10 Blast | Team of the tournament ft.Andrew Mansale, Nalin Nipiko and Viraliuliu

Simpson Obed09:02 AM, 13 June, 2020

Betbarter Vanuatu T10 Blast | Final Preview, Form Guide, Predicted XI, Key Players

Another Players

Tari, Ronald

Tari, Ronald

Rasu, Joshua

Rasu, Joshua

Nipiko, Nalin

Nipiko, Nalin

Lekai, Roderick

Lekai, Roderick

William Kendrick, Curran Tor

William Kendrick, Curran Tor

Wotu, Wamejo

Wotu, Wamejo

Nalisa, Williamsing

Nalisa, Williamsing

Tari, Kenny

Tari, Kenny

Mangau, Godfrey

Mangau, Godfrey

Wotu, Darren

Wotu, Darren