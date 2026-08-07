Data Mahmad

Data Mahmad

batsman

Full name:Data Mahmad
Nationality:Panama

Teams

2023 Teams

Panama

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings33
Overs5.55.5
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs3939
Wickets11
Avg3939
SR3535
Eco6.686.68
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs33
Balls Faced55
Avg33
SR6060
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest33
Hundreds00

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