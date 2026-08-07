Data Mahmad
batsman
|Full name:
|Data Mahmad
|Nationality:
|Panama
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|5.5
|5.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|39
|39
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|39
|39
|SR
|35
|35
|Eco
|6.68
|6.68
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|3
|3
|Balls Faced
|5
|5
|Avg
|3
|3
|SR
|60
|60
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|3
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0