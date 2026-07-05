Mahmud Bhana Jasat

Mahmud Bhana Jasat

bowler

Full name:Mahmud Bhana Jasat
Nationality:Panama

Teams

2023 Teams

Panama

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings22
Overs2.02.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2727
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco13.513.5
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings1212
Not outs11
Runs169169
Balls Faced223223
Avg15.3615.36
SR75.7875.78
Fours1010
Fifties00
Sixies22
Highest3535
Hundreds00

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