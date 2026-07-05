Mahmud Bhana Jasat
bowler
|Full name:
|Mahmud Bhana Jasat
|Nationality:
|Panama
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|2.0
|2.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|27
|27
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|13.5
|13.5
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|12
|12
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|169
|169
|Balls Faced
|223
|223
|Avg
|15.36
|15.36
|SR
|75.78
|75.78
|Fours
|10
|10
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|35
|35
|Hundreds
|0
|0